Appeal to identify witness in serious sexual assault case

Officers investigating a serious sexual assault in Bristol are keen to talk to a woman who spoke with the victim prior to her being assaulted.

The woman spoke with victim at the Tesco service station on Eastgate Road at 12.10am on Friday, 23 July.

She is white, with blonde/ light brown hair and was wearing a white/ light coloured sleeveless top and shorts. The victim believes she was Polish.

The woman didn’t buy any fuel but bought food via the night hatch, paying with cash.

The victim of the assault continues to be provided access to specialist support and is being kept informed with the progress of our investigation.