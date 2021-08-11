Closure order granted for Bristol property linked to drug offences

A three-month closure order has been granted against a property in Bristol.

Our Antisocial Behaviour and Neighbourhood teams worked together to apply to magistrates to close 35 Cranmore Crescent in the Southmead area of the city after it was repeatedly linked to the use, production and supply of Class A drugs.

The order, which was approved this morning at Bristol Magistrates Court, means anyone who remains on or enters the premises is liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.

In their application to the court, the teams outlined how the first floor flat had, as a result of the drug related offending, seen numerous instances of disorder or caused serious nuisance to other members of the public.

In March last year officers began noticing a significant increase in the amount of known drug users attending the property and receiving items through the letterbox.

Two months later, a warrant was executed at the address and it was found to be littered with hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia.

In February this year, officers twice found Class A drugs on people who had either come from the address or were inside while in May, they found multiple known users and dealers inside and also recovered a quantity of what was believed to be cocaine.

Officers attempted to work with the registered tenant and encouraged him to sign an Acceptable Behaviour Contract but he refused.

A local resident also contributed to the application for the order telling magistrates how, in May this year, they witnessed a fight which spilled out of the flat which left them scared for their safety.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Richard Jones said: “We will not tolerate drug use and supply or the criminality and anti-social behaviour that comes with it.

“Officers regularly acted on the intelligence provided to us from the community concerning 35 Cranmore Crescent by executing several warrants, arresting those found in possession of drugs and seizing illegal substances.

“But the issues persisted and so we sought the closure order which we hope will bring an end to them and mean local residents will no longer have to fear for their safety.

“We rely on the community to give us information and I encourage anyone with any concerns about crime or anti-social behaviour within their community to contact us. We will treat all reports in confidence and the more evidence we can gather in situations like these, the stronger the case we can present at court.”