Four appear at Bristol Crown Court charged with riot

Four more people have appeared at Bristol Crown Court today (Tuesday 24 August) charged with riot.

It follows the violence in Bristol city centre on Sunday 21 March.

The following people attended court today:

Kadeem Yarde, aged 23, of Bideford, Devon, pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 3 May 2022.

Callum Davies, aged 23, of Winterbourne, South Gloucestershire, pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 16 May 2022.

Gopal Clarke, aged 23, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 6 June 2022.

Fleur Moody, aged 25, of Montpelier, Bristol, pleaded not guilty to riot and will face trial on 23 May 2022.

Two other people who were due to appear at court after being charged with riot have had their cases adjourned.

Arthur Lazarus, aged 22, of Falmouth, Cornwall, and Henry Olohan, aged 23, of Montpelier, Bristol, will now appear at the same court on 9 September.