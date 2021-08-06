Jail for man who photographed himself sexually abusing sleeping teenage boy

A man who photographed himself sexually assaulting a teenage boy while he slept has been jailed.

Matthew Moseley, of Lawrence Weston, Bristol, was jailed for three years today at Bristol Crown Court having previously admitted two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child and one count of making an indecent image of a child.

Moseley’s victim woke to find the 26-year-old assaulting him on the weekend of 20/21 June last year, causing him to run from the property calling for help.

Following Moseley’s arrested, photographs of a previous assault were subsequently found on his phone.

On his release from prison he will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will also be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Acting Detective Sergeant Mike Coleman said: “Matthew Moseley is truly depraved.

“Not only did he prey on a vulnerable teenage boy when he was totally defenceless but he even took photos of himself carrying out the horrendous abuse.

“His victim has demonstrated tremendous bravery and I hope the result gives him a sense of closure.

“His family have also shown great resilience and I’d like to thank them for the support they’ve shown throughout the investigation and court process.”