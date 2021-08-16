Man arrested in connection with Bristol nightclub arson

We’ve arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an arson attack on a Bristol nightclub.

It follows a CCTV appeal issued earlier this month as part of our investigation into an incident at SWX on 13 July.

The man is currently in police custody.

We’d like to thank those who shared our appeal and called in with information.

Anyone with information which could help our inquiry who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221157462.