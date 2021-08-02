Man guilty of murdering 39-day-old son

The father of a 39-day-old boy who died in 2018 has today (Monday, 2 August) been found guilty of his murder.

James Dean Clark, 31, of Warmley, South Gloucestershire, denied being responsible for the death of Sean Clark but was convicted by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Sean’s mother, Helen Jeremy, 27, of Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, was acquitted of causing or allowing his death.

Clark will be sentenced on 24 September.

Sean was found unresponsive in his cot on the morning of 14 January, 2018 and as with all sudden and unexplained deaths of an infant, post mortem examinations were carried out to determine the cause.

Medical experts concluded Sean had sustained a total of 74 fractures to his ribs along with two serious head injuries. While some of the injuries were recent, there was evidence others were not and had begun to heal.

The jury heard the injuries were consistent with Sean having been shaken violently shortly before his death.

Superintendent James Riccio, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “James Clark is responsible for the most repulsive and hideous of crimes – the murder of a defenceless child.

“All of my team have been truly shocked at the lack of remorse shown by him throughout this investigation and subsequent trial which has taken more than three and a half years to conclude.

“The evidence showed quite clearly Sean was subjected to multiple assaults which had been committed on a number of separate occasions and we fought hard to secure the charges and compile the evidence to put in front of a court.

“As his father, he should have protected him not inflict pain and suffering on him.”