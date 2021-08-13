Teenager arrested as part of investigation into Bristol riot
Yesterday (Thursday, 12 August), we arrested a 19-year-old man as part of our investigation into the riot in Bristol on 21 March.
He was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and has since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.
He is the 78th person to be arrested in connection with the inquiry. A 14-year-old boy has also attended a voluntary interview
There are still images of 36 people on our gallery who we need the public’s help to identify.
Anyone who knows who they are is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the letter associated with the person/people.