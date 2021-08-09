Witnesses to fail to stop collision sought
We’re appealing for information following a fail to stop collision in South Gloucestershire.
A silver BMW collided with two parked cars – a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Ford Focus – on Poplar Road, Oldland Common at around 10.35pm on Friday, 25 June.
The driver of the BWV then made off from the scene.
We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the driver of the BMW fail to stop as well as anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from the area. We’re especially keen to hear from the driver of a blue taxi seen in the area, to learn if they witnessed what happened.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221142726.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.