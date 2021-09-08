Appeal after police cars rammed by car driven dangerously in Yate

Did you witness a silver Seat Leon being driven dangerously in Yate on Monday afternoon?

The driver rammed two police cars shortly after 2.30pm on Westerleigh Road before driving off at speed.

It was then driven dangerously on the A4174 towards Keynsham, colliding with a number of vehicles and driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

Additional units were deployed and pursued the vehicle for a short distance before losing sight of it.

The police helicopter was also called in to assist in the search but they were unable to locate it.

Thankfully, we’ve not had reports of any vehicles being significantly damaged or anyone sustaining any significant injuries.

Enquiries to locate the driver of the vehicle and a wanted man sighted inside the vehicle are ongoing.