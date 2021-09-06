Man charged with possessing air weapons, knuckleduster and zombie knives

A 57-year-old Somerset man has appeared at court charged with multiple weapons offences, including possessing three zombie knives.

Kevin Monaghan, of Wedmore, appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon – a self-contained gas cartridge air weapon and four counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, three zombie knives and a knuckleduster.

It followed his arrest from a shop in Weston-super-mare on Friday from which a number of weapons were also seized.

It is the first time Avon and Somerset Police has charged someone with possessing an offensive weapon in a private place since The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 came into effect in July this year. The Act made it illegal to possess certain weapons including zombie knifes – large serrated blades that carry images or words glamorising violence – and knuckledusters, even in private.

Monaghan was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 24 September.

A 33-year-old man from Bradley Stoke who was also arrested in connection with our inquiry on suspicion of allowing a premises to be used for the sale of Class A drugs has been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.