Officers keen to hear from residents after cannabis factory discovered in Minehead

Officers investigating a cannabis factory in Minehead are appealing for help from local residents.

More than 1,000 plants were found inside 71a and 71b Alcombe Road on Tuesday, 31 August.

While the majority of the properties were taken up by the plants, there was evidence someone was living at them.

Officers are concerned someone may have been forced to look after the plants and are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity, including details of any vehicles that may have visited.