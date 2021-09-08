Officers keen to hear from residents after cannabis factory discovered in Minehead
Officers investigating a cannabis factory in Minehead are appealing for help from local residents.
More than 1,000 plants were found inside 71a and 71b Alcombe Road on Tuesday, 31 August.
While the majority of the properties were taken up by the plants, there was evidence someone was living at them.
Officers are concerned someone may have been forced to look after the plants and are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity, including details of any vehicles that may have visited.
Anyone with information which could help is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221201457.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.