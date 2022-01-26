CCTV appeal: Racially aggravated assault at football match

We need the public’s help to identify the man pictured.

Police would like to speak to him as part of an investigation into a racially aggravated assault on a member of staff at Memorial Stadium, Filton Avenue.

The incident took place during a football match at around 4.30pm on Saturday 11 December. The victim was not physically injured.

If you recognize the man shown in CCTV, or have any information, please call 101 and quote the reference 5221290851.