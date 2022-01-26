CCTV appeal: Racially aggravated assault at football match
We need the public’s help to identify the man pictured.
Police would like to speak to him as part of an investigation into a racially aggravated assault on a member of staff at Memorial Stadium, Filton Avenue.
The incident took place during a football match at around 4.30pm on Saturday 11 December. The victim was not physically injured.
If you recognize the man shown in CCTV, or have any information, please call 101 and quote the reference 5221290851.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.