Indefinite hospital order given to man who killed his wife – Dunster

A man has received an indefinite hospital order after killing his wife.

Hugh Webber, now 79, stabbed his 77-year-old wife Angela to death at their home in Dunster on 29 October 2020.

Police and paramedics were called to St Georges Street at about 3am that morning, but she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Webber was arrested at the scene, but following psychiatric assessment he was found unfit to stand criminal trial. Instead, a two-day trial of facts in his absence began on Thursday 27 January at Bristol Crown Court and it was found he did kill his wife. The court heard that Webber told police officers at the scene he had stabbed his wife multiple times.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “This was a case where a man experiencing a significant mental illness has killed his wife, causing devastation for her family. The circumstances are deeply tragic and our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with them at this immensely difficult time.

“The hospital order imposed on Hugh Webber will ensure he receives the medical care he requires, while ensuring the public are kept safe.”