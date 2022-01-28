Investigation into criminal damage at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol
We’re appealing for information following criminal damage caused to toilets at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol following a football match.
Significant damage was caused to the toilets in the Atyeo Stand following the match between Bristol City and Cardiff City on Saturday (January 22).
If anyone saw the damage being caused, or has information on who was responsible, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222018809.