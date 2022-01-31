UPDATED: M5 north now open after collision

The M5 closure northbound between junction 21 (Weston-super-Mare) and 20 (Clevedon) was lifted at about 7.30am Monday 31 January.

It had been closed while emergency services were at the scene of a collision which happened just after 12am, which also closed the B3133 Kenn Road in both directions.

If you have any information which could help the police investigation please get in touch.