Statement: Ongoing police incident in Turnock Gardens, West Wick

Police attended an address in Turnock Gardens, West Wick, at about 11am today, Tuesday 25 January, to speak to an individual as part of an ongoing investigation.

Due to concerns raised by the officers in attendance, we’ve now deployed a number of resources to the scene, including trained negotiators and partners from the fire and rescue and ambulance services.

Although we don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public, the road is currently closed and a small number of residents living nearby have been evacuated as a precaution.