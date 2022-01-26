Twelve arrests in nine days as South Bristol Neighbourhood Policing Team respond to local priorities

South Bristol’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been pursuing the most wanted offenders in the area, as well as carrying out proactive police enforcement operations to tackle issues such as drugs and theft, which have been identified as local priorities.

Additional officers have been working alongside their colleagues in Neighbourhoods and Patrol, to achieve some fantastic results in January:

Drugs / theft offences

On Thursday 13 th January, officers went to check on a man’s welfare at a property in Milmead House, Hartcliffe, following information suggesting his flat may have been taken over by drug dealers – a practice known as ‘cuckooing’. On entering the property, officers found a significant number of suspected stolen e-scooters and bicycles, in various stages of being disassembled, along with tools and receipts suggesting that parts were being sold illegally. All items were seized and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offender(s). Serial numbers of the items are being checked and more information will be released in due course to try and return the property to owners.

On Saturday, 15th January, a 45-year-old man from Bedminster was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs after police attended a property along with a housing officer from Live West in St Annes, following information that the occupant may be breaching the terms of their tenancy. On searching the property officers discovered suspected class A and B drugs and a large volume of goods suspected to be obtained through criminal activity, including approximately 80 pairs of trainers, electronics, fragrances, jewellery and alcohol. The property was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act and will be investigated by our Financial Investigation Unit. The man has been released under investigation whilst forensics and phone work takes place.

On Wednesday 19 th January, A 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man, both from Knowle, were arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. Officers attended B&Q at Imperial Park after a security guard was racially abused when he tried to detain two people suspected to be attempting to steal from the store. Both have been released under investigation.

A 15-year-old and 16-year old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a motorbike on Thursday 20th January, when officers out on proactive patrol spotted a group of teenagers in Hartcliffe attempting to steal a motorbike. Following a foot chase, four boys ranging in age from 13 – 16 who were all local to the area, were detained. Enquiries are ongoing and all of the boys will be interviewed at a later date.

Vehicle / driving offences

On Wednesday 12 th January, a 35-year-old man from Paulton was stopped and arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and remanded in custody that day, after officers spotted him driving a van on East Street in Bedminster. The man pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 8 th

On Tuesday 18th January, a 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in Queenshill Road, Knowle, on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, after officers spotted a well-known 'community car' – a vehicle used by various people in the community, often without the required insurance or driving qualifications – which made off from them. The car was located a short while later in Silverton Court in Knowle. The man has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Outstanding suspects

Five people who were wanted on warrants for failing to attend court have been arrested.