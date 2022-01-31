Two men charged and remanded after drugs seized from Bristol property

Two men have been remanded in prison for drug supply offences after officers seized a quantity of suspected heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Officers searched a property in Bristol on Tuesday 18 January and seized an estimated 3kg of Class A drugs along with mobile phones and other items.

Two men were arrested on subsequent days in connection with the investigation, which is being led by our dedicated team targeting drug supply.

On Wednesday 19 January, Billy Lundon, 28, from Bristol, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin.

On Thursday 20 January, Cory Lundon, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Billy appeared at Bristol Magistrate’s Court on 19 January and Cory on 21 January. Both were remanded in custody until their next court hearings at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 February.

If you or someone you care for is affected by drug use, there’s information on the support and advice available on Bristol City Council’s website: https://www.bristol.gov.uk/social-care-health/drug-and-alcohol-misuse-support

If you have information about drug crime, talk to your neighbourhood policing team: you can get in touch through www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact, or call 101.

If you don’t want to talk to the police, you can give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They never ask your name or trace your call.