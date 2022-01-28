Witness appeal after injury collision

Skip to content

Posted at 13:03 on 28th January 2022 in Appeals

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision on the A372 Westonzoyland Road, Bridgwater.

It happened just before 10pm on Wednesday 26 January near the National Grid facility.

Two BMW X1 cars, one gold coloured and one white, were involved in the collision. The driver of the white car suffered a broken ankle.

We’re especially keen to trace another driver whose vehicle was reportedly overtaken by the gold BMW just before the collision.

If you saw the incident or have any dashcam footage, please get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222021203, or complete our online appeals form.