Witness appeal after injury collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision on the A372 Westonzoyland Road, Bridgwater.

It happened just before 10pm on Wednesday 26 January near the National Grid facility.

Two BMW X1 cars, one gold coloured and one white, were involved in the collision. The driver of the white car suffered a broken ankle.

We’re especially keen to trace another driver whose vehicle was reportedly overtaken by the gold BMW just before the collision.

If you saw the incident or have any dashcam footage, please get in touch.