Woman dies after collision – Downend

Posted at 12:33 on 30th January 2022 in Appeals

Sadly a woman injured in a collision in Chestnut Road, Downend at about 9.50am on Friday 28 January later died in hospital.

Our thoughts are with her relatives, who are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The woman was on foot when she was involved in a collision with a van as the driver pulled into an off-road parking area.

We need to hear from you if you saw or have any dashcam footage of the collision, or of the van or the woman, who was wearing a pink coat, in the moments beforehand.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222022479, or complete our online appeals form.