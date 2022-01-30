Woman dies after collision – Downend

Sadly a woman injured in a collision in Chestnut Road, Downend at about 9.50am on Friday 28 January later died in hospital.

Our thoughts are with her relatives, who are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The woman was on foot when she was involved in a collision with a van as the driver pulled into an off-road parking area.

We need to hear from you if you saw or have any dashcam footage of the collision, or of the van or the woman, who was wearing a pink coat, in the moments beforehand.