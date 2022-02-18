Amber weather warning in place until 9pm

The Met Office red weather warning for the South West has now passed but an amber warning remains in place until 9pm today, Friday 18 February.

Police and fire crews have taken hundreds of calls from across the Avon and Somerset policing area reporting fallen trees in the road, power and telecoms lines down and some structural damage to buildings and outbuildings. Thankfully we have had no reports of casualties.

Colleagues at National Highways and local authority Highways Departments are working hard to clear fallen trees. We’re all grateful for the support we’ve seen from members of the public, landowners, tree surgeons and others assisting with clearing road blockages, fallen trees and debris – thank you.

Western Power Distribution staff are working to restore power to hundreds of people following localised outages across the area.

The multi-agency response is being co-ordinated through the Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum.

The latest advice from the Met Office is that 50 to 60mph wind speeds are still likely so please continue to take care if you need to travel.

In an emergency:

Always call 999 when there is a risk to life or property. Otherwise call 101 to make police aware of non-emergency incidents.

For urgent care advice and mental health support call the NHS on 111.

. For floods call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Local Authority Numbers:

Bristol City Council: 0117 922 2000 (switchboard). If there’s a flood on a public road that’s likely to cause an accident or injury call 0117 922 2100 or 0117 922 2050 out of hours.

Bath and North East Somerset Council: 01225 394041. To report an emergency call 01225 477477.

Mendip Council: 0300 303 8588. In an emergency, on the call select option 4, then 5.

North Somerset Council: 01934 888 888. For emergencies call 01934 622 669.

Sedgemoor District Council: 0300 303 7800 or for emergencies call 0800 917 6520.

Somerset County Council: 0300 123 2224.

Somerset West and Taunton Council: 0300 304 8000.

South Gloucestershire Council: 01454 868009.

South Somerset District Council: 01935 462462.

Utilities:

For power cuts call 105 (Western Power Distribution).

For telephone service issues call Openreach on 0800 023 2023.

For water related issues such as a burst water main call Bristol Water on 0345 702 3797 or Wessex Water on 0345 600 4600.

Report a gas leak or other gas issue on 0800 111 999.

Useful websites:

Weather advice: Met Office weather advice

Weather warnings: Met Office weather warnings

Flood warnings: Environment Agency check for flooding

Power cut information: Western Power

Emergency school closures: Gov.uk school closures

Public transport advice: National Rail or Travel West

Roads advice: National Highways, Traffic England, and Travel Somerset