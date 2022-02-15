Appeal after man’s jaw broken in assault

Were you on London Road, Bath, at about 10.45pm on Monday 7 February?

An investigation is underway and we’re seeking witnesses after two men were assaulted when they tried to help a female who was in an argument with a male.

It happened on the roundabout at the junction of London Road with The Paragon and London Street.

One of the men needed surgery to a broken jaw after the incident and the other was left with cuts and bruises.

The driver of a white car was forced to stop as the incident happened in the road and we’re keen to trace the occupants of that vehicle. An ambulance also went past.

Officers haven’t yet been able to get full details from both men due to their injuries, but it’s thought a third person, possibly on an electric scooter, was also there at the time.

Please get in touch if you saw this incident, have dashcam footage or have any other information which could help.