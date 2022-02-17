Appeal after teenager threatened in Yeovil

We’re appealing for information after a teenage boy was threatened with what was described as a firearm in the Toose area of Yeovil.

At around 9pm on Sunday 6 February, the victim was approached by two males riding e-scooters while walking through an alleyway leading to Abbey Manor Park.

They pointed a weapon at the victim, described as looking like a rifle, before making off.

The victim was unharmed but was left shaken by the incident.

The two males were described as being white, between 15-16 years old, and both around 6ft tall. One male had a white hoody with black sleeves and grey joggers. The male with the weapon was wearing a black tracksuit.

Investigating officer Claire Poole said “Whilst it is unclear at this stage whether this was a real or imitation firearm, this was a very distressing incident for the victim and we need help to identify the offenders.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises them from the description, or who was in area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious.

“We’d especially like to hear from anyone that may have CCTV/ Ring doorbell/dash cam footage of the offenders.

“If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222030703.”