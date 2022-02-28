Appeal following fail-to-stop collision in Frome

Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist in the Locks Hill area of Frome yesterday evening (Sunday 27 February) in which the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

The vehicle, believed to be a white Ford Fiesta, collided with a female cyclist as she crossed a zebra crossing at the junction with Adderwell Road.

The vehicle was travelling from the direction of Portway and continued on up Locks Hill.

Thankfully, the cyclist didn’t suffer serious injuries and has now been discharged from hospital.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify the driver. If you saw the vehicle, witnessed the collision, or have any information that could assist the investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222048577.