Appeal following fatal collision in St. George, Bristol

We’re appealing for information following a collision between two vehicles on which happened at 2.25pm yesterday (Tuesday 1 February) on Kingsway, St George, Bristol.

Sadly, the driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware and are being assisted by specially trained officers.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who may hold dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5222025980.