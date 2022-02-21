Appeal following single vehicle collision – Crewkerne

We’re appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision in Crewkerne this morning.

A blue Ford Fiesta, registration CK03 LDJ, overturned on the A30 Chard Road at approximately 7.40am.

A man was taken to Southmead Hospital via air ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A second man was treated at the scene.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw the Fiesta prior to the incident or who witnessed the collision take place.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help our inquiry.