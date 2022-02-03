Appeal: Teenager threatened with knife in Headley Park, Bristol

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was threatened with a knife in the Headley Park area of Bristol on Saturday 29 January.

The victim and his two friends, a male and female also in their teens, were chased by three males described as being white and aged around 15-16, one of whom was riding a black moped.

The victim was then threatened with a blade which was held against his stomach.

The incident took place in the Headley play park between 10pm and 10.10pm.

The offenders are believed to have used the pedestrian footpath that connects Cater Road to Durville Road to enter the area. It is not known which direction they left in.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the Headley Park, Pinhay Road, or Durville Road areas at the time of the incident and may have seen the offenders. They’d also like to hear from anyone in these areas who may have relevant dash cam or CCTV footage from this time and date.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting reference 5222023684.