Appeal to trace men in connection with nightclub assault in Bristol

We’re releasing CCTV images of two men we need help identifying.

We’d like to speak to the men in connection with the assaults of two other men at Lakota nightclub in Bristol.

Both assaults happened at approximately 2am on Sunday, 6 February on the club’s main dancefloor.

Officers would like to talk to the man in image one (below) after a man was punched in the face resulting in him needing emergency dental treatment. The assault is being treated as a GBH.

Male 1

The offender is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft 1ins tall and of medium build. He had dark hair with a fade and stubble/short beard.

Officers would like to speak to the man in image two (below) after a man was head-butted. He was also treated at hospital for common assault level facial injuries.

Male 2

The offender for this assault is also described as white, aged in his mid-20s and about 6ft tall. He had dark hair with a fade and some facial hair while he wore a black and white checked shirt.

Anyone who can help us identify either of the two men is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222030093.