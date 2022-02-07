Arson conviction for woman who pushed bin into burning police car during riot

A woman has been found guilty of committing arson during the riot outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol last March.

Jasmine York, 26, of Brislington, Bristol, was convicted by a jury following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

She will be sentenced on 14 March.

During the trial, digital evidence gathered by the investigation team was presented to the court.

Footage showed her pushing a large wheelie bin into a burning police car – further fuelling the fire.

The prosecution also played footage which it said showed York:

verbally abusing officers and pushing at their shields

encouraging others to chant aggressively at officers

walking off with a police baton

graffitiing the side of a police vehicle

kicking a large wheelie bin into officers

It was the Crown’s case that these actions amounted to riot however the jury found her not guilty of this offence. She was also found not guilty of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

York will be the fourteenth person to be sentenced for taking part in the events of 21 March last year.

To date, the 13 people sentenced have been jailed for a combined total of 51 years and eight months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “The ugly scenes which took place outside Bridewell Police Station brought shame on the city of Bristol.

“Images of burning police vehicles were broadcast around the world and they will continue to serve as a reminder of the disorder brave police officers were faced with.

“York played a role in these scenes and will now face justice for her actions.”

He added: “The investigation team deserve great credit for their efforts so far in holding those involved to account for their actions and I know they won’t stop until every person identified is spoken to and every bit of evidence is assessed and if appropriate, put before the courts.”