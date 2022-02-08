CCTV appeal: Assault on Bridge Street, Taunton

Police need your help to identify the two men pictured.

They’d like to speak to them as part of an investigation into an assault on a male victim which took place on Bridge Street, Taunton at around 2.15-2.20am on Saturday 4 December 2021.

The victim was crossing the bridge over the River Tone when he was approached by two men who punched him to the face in an unprovoked attack. One of the men then picked up the victim and dropped him into the road.

He needed to attend hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises.

If you recognise the two men, or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 and quote reference number 5221284743.