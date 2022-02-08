CCTV appeal: Assault on Bridge Street, Taunton
Police need your help to identify the two men pictured.
They’d like to speak to them as part of an investigation into an assault on a male victim which took place on Bridge Street, Taunton at around 2.15-2.20am on Saturday 4 December 2021.
The victim was crossing the bridge over the River Tone when he was approached by two men who punched him to the face in an unprovoked attack. One of the men then picked up the victim and dropped him into the road.
He needed to attend hospital to be treated for cuts and bruises.
If you recognise the two men, or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 and quote reference number 5221284743.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221284743, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.