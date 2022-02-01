CCTV appeal: Attempted burglary and criminal damage in Bristol

Police need your help to identify the men pictured in the below CCTV footage.

They’d like to speak to them as part of an investigation into an attempted burglary at a property on Royal York Crescent, Bristol which happened on Thursday 16 December at around 3.30am.

No items were stolen but damage was caused to the garage door of the property.

If you recognise them, or have any information that could help police with their investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 5221294522.