CCTV appeal: Attempted burglary and criminal damage in Bristol
Police need your help to identify the men pictured in the below CCTV footage.
They’d like to speak to them as part of an investigation into an attempted burglary at a property on Royal York Crescent, Bristol which happened on Thursday 16 December at around 3.30am.
No items were stolen but damage was caused to the garage door of the property.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221294522, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.