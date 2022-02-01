CCTV appeal: Burglary in Knowle West, Bristol

Police want to speak to these two men as part of their investigation into a burglary in Knowle West, Bristol on Monday 17 January.

Unknown offenders gained entry to a property in the Creswicke Road area between 12.10pm and 12.25pm and stole a number of items, including a safe containing a significant quantity of cash.

They are described as:

1. A male of slim build, ethnicity unknown, wearing a dark cap and face covering, dark puffer jacket, dark trousers, and distinctive white trainers

2. A white male of large build, aged 30-40, with short brown receding hair, wearing a light blue face mask, a dark blue tracksuit top with a large white Nike tick on back, dark blue tracksuit bottoms, and bright white trainers.

If you recognise the two men or have any information that could assist police with their inquiry, please call 101 quoting reference 5222012927.