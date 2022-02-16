CCTV images released in Patchway rape investigation

Detectives investigating a rape in Patchway are releasing CCTV images of a male they hope can help them with their enquiries.

This week police returned to the Gloucester Road and Chessel Drive areas to retrace the route taken by the victim the morning she was raped and to speak with members of the public to see if they recognise the individual captured on CCTV.

The victim was walking along Gloucester Road at approximately 4.35am on Monday 27 September last year when an unknown man then approached and raped her.

Detective Inspector Keith Smith said: “This was a sickening attack on a young woman and we are urging anyone who has information that could assist us to come forward.

“We appreciate the clarity of the CCTV images is not the best, but given this individual may have connections with the Patchway area we are hopeful someone may remember seeing him. We hope he may have information that could greatly assist our efforts.”

DI Smith added: “We continue to support the victim and ensure she has the access to any help she needs following this awful incident.

“Incidents of this nature are fortunately rare and we’d like to reassure everyone that we are not aware of any other reports of this happening in Patchway since this occurred.

“Nevertheless we appreciate the community will be concerned by what has happened, which is why we’ve been conducting extra patrols. The neighbourhood team can be contacted via our website if anyone has further concerns they wish to discuss with us.”

Anyone who recognises the male or remembers witnessing something suspicious in the area is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221224957.