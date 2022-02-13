Collectible coins stolen in high value burglary – Bristol

We’re investigating a high value burglary in the Sneyd Park area of Bristol in which a significant amount of collectible coins were stolen.

The victims, who are in their eighties, were out of their house in Sea Walls Road at the time of the burglary, which is believed to have taken place between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Friday (February 11).

During this offence, a safe was ripped out of an internal wall and taken by the offenders.

Items stolen included:

• 2010 Royal Mint Britannia Four Coin Gold Proof Set – certificate of authenticity 0399. There were four gold coins in the set. All coins contained a print of the Queen on the front of the coin, but had various prints on the reverse.

• 2007 Gold Proof Four Coin Sovereign Collection – certificate of authenticity 1502. This contained four gold coins. The Queen was printed on the front of the coin, with various prints on the reverse.

• 2008 Britannia Four-Coin Gold Proof Set – certificate of authenticity 0870. These four coins were gold coins with the Queen on the front, and Britannia on the reverse.

• 2007 Britannia Collection Gold Proof Four Coin set – certificate of authenticity 0703. These four coins had a print of the Queen on the front of the coin, and Britannia on the reverse.

• 2006 Britannia Collection Gold Proof Four Coin Set – certificate of Authenticity 0817. These four coins had a print of Queen Victoria on the front, and Britannia on the reverse.

• Three Queen Victoria Sovereign coins – each coin was a gold coin with prints of Queen Victoria on the front, and various prints on the reverse. One coin had a print of Queen Victoria as a young queen, one as a middle-aged queen, and one as an older queen.

• King Edward VII Sovereign Coin – an individual gold coin, with a print of King Edward VII face on the front, and a reverse print.

• King George V Sovereign Coin – an individual gold coin, with a print of George V on the front, and unknown on the reverse.

• Queen Elizabeth II Sovereign Coin – individual gold coins with Queen Elizabeth II on the front, and various prints on the reverse.

Other items stolen included valuable stamps, including Penny Black and Penny Blue stamps, and a quantity of cash and euros.

If you have information which could help, or saw/heard anything suspicious around the time of the burglary, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222035192.

We’d also like to hear from anyone offered items matching the above descriptions to buy.