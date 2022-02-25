Dashcam footage sought after fatal collision

We’re investigating after a woman died following a collision in the car park of ASDA, Highbridge.

Officers were called just after 10.40am on Friday 25 February to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

Sadly, despite first aid being given by members of the public and treatment by air ambulance staff, the female pedestrian died at the scene.

She has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be a local woman in her 80s. Her family have been contacted and have our sympathy in their loss. They will be supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The driver of the vehicle involved – a man in his 70s – has spoken with officers. There have been no arrests.

Officers are grateful to a number of members of the public who spoke to them at the scene but are keen to hear from anyone else who was in the ASDA car park at around the time, especially if they may have dashcam footage.