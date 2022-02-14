Eight year prison sentence for man convicted of drugs and weapon offences

A 37-year-old man from Bristol has been jailed for eight years for possession of drugs and weapons.

Warren Ivers, from St Luke’s Crescent, admitted charges of possession with intent to supply heroin (class A), possession with intent to supply diazepam (class C), possession of an offensive weapon in a public place (a knuckleduster), possession of an imitation firearm, and possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced at a hearing held in Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 3 February.

Officers had found heroin and diazepam following a search of Royal’s flat, as well as cash and a stun gun, disguised as a torch.

Investigating officer PC Alice Tanner said: “This is a significant custodial sentence given by the court, showing the gravity of possessing illegal drugs and weapons.

“Drug offences are corrosive and harmful to our neighbourhoods and we’ll continue to work hard to identify offenders and bring them to justice.”