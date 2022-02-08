Investigation launched after robbery in Glastonbury

We’re appealing for witnesses after a woman in her eighties was robbed in Glastonbury.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Friday (February 4) on a footpath leading from Street Road (A361), onto Boundary Way.

The victim was pushed to the ground and her purse was stolen during the offence.

The offender is described as male, white, of slim build, between 30 and 40 years old, and he was wearing a green waxed baggy-style jacket, black boots and a beanie-style hat.

Investigating officer PC Jim Card said: “This was a despicable attack on an elderly woman in broad daylight and I would urge anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.

“The A361 would have been busy at the time, so if you were driving near to the area where the incident happened around 3.30pm on Friday, please check your dashcam footage to see if you’ve captured the offender on it.”

If you saw this incident, or have any information which could help us, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222028964.