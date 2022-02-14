Jail for man who sexually assaulted teenagers

A man has been jailed for three years after being convicted by a jury of sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Roger Loney, 45, of Henbury, Bristol, faced court charged with five offences of sexual assault.

Roger Loney

At a trial in January, after almost six hours of deliberation, the jury unanimously found him guilty of three charges against one teenager and, by a majority verdict, of one offence against the other girl. He was acquitted on one count.

The offences happened between October 2019 and May 2020, when the young women contacted the police.

Loney was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 February.

The officer in the case, DC Mike Coleman, said: “The victims in this case have shown a great deal of bravery during this investigation and trial. I hope that the sentence given to Loney today will bring them some closure.

“Offending such as this is taken very seriously by the police and we will always seek to bring justice for the victims.”

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website – or call 0117 342 6999.