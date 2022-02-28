Man charged with burglaries across our area

A man was due in South Somerset Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 28 February, charged with a number of burglaries.

Anthony Rodriguez-Taylor, 22, of Sea Mills, Bristol, was arrested on Friday night, 25 February and detained in police custody pending his court appearance.

Three charges relate to dwelling burglaries:

Abbots Leigh on 30 January in which cash was stolen

Abbots Leigh on 12 February when car keys and a car were taken. The car was later recovered by police

Barton St David, near Somerton, on 8 November 2021, in which handbags and contents were taken

He is also charged with breaking into the garage of a house in Brislington, Bristol, on 12 February and an attempt to burgle another home in Abbots Leigh, also on 12 February.

The charges follow an investigation by our team of officers dedicated to tackling burglary.