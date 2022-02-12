Man to appear in court on charges linked to supply of class A drugs – Bristol

A 35-year-old man is due in court today after being charged with offences related to the supply of class A drugs.

Sebastian Needham, of Clark Street in Bristol, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today (Saturday 12 February).

He’s been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin) and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

The charges follow his arrest in the Easton area of Bristol on Friday evening.