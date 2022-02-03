Man who stole from penny jar during charity shop burglary jailed

A man has been jailed after burgling a charity shop in Bath.

Andrew Ford, 50, of Upper Bristol Road, Bath, forced entry into the Chelsea Road shop in the early hours of 8 October.

When inside, he smashed a penny jar and stole the contents and tried unsuccessfully to access the till.

Ford appeared before magistrates’ last week after being apprehended by officers from our dedicated burglary unit.

He pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.

PC Sean Vine said: “In breaking into a charity shop and stealing from a penny jar Ford stooped to a real low.

“Thankfully, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend him and he is now paying the price for his disgraceful actions.”