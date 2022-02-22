Renewed appeal for information after robbery in Cabot Circus

CCTV images are being released as part of a renewed appeal for information by officers who are investigating a robbery at Cabot Circus in Bristol.

A small group of youths were threatened by a number of males near the mini golf attraction at approximately 3pm on Saturday 27 November.

The offenders demanded money and were handed cash by two of the youths. They then forced a third victim to withdraw a quantity of cash from an ATM.

CCTV enquiries have since been carried out and we are releasing images of three males who we wish to identify as part of our enquiries. They are believed to be in their late-teens or early-20s.

We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises them, or witnessed what happened.