Renewed appeal for information after robbery in Cabot Circus
CCTV images are being released as part of a renewed appeal for information by officers who are investigating a robbery at Cabot Circus in Bristol.
A small group of youths were threatened by a number of males near the mini golf attraction at approximately 3pm on Saturday 27 November.
The offenders demanded money and were handed cash by two of the youths. They then forced a third victim to withdraw a quantity of cash from an ATM.
CCTV enquiries have since been carried out and we are releasing images of three males who we wish to identify as part of our enquiries. They are believed to be in their late-teens or early-20s.
We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises them, or witnessed what happened.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221279787, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.