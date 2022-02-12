Serious injury collision on A39 in Glastonbury under investigation

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with relevant dashcam footage following a serious injury collision on the A39 in Glastonbury.

The collision, which involved two cars, happened on the Tin Bridge roundabout at about 7.50pm on Friday (February 11).

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his twenties, was also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

If you have information which could help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222035372.