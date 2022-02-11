Sexual assault under investigation – Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage as part of our investigation into a sexual assault on a woman in Taunton.

The victim, who is in her twenties, was walking along Parkfield Road, close to the junction with Parkfield Drive, at about 3.30am on Thursday 3 February. A man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, before running off. He’s described as wearing a dark top, with light coloured trousers or joggers.

We’re reviewing CCTV from around the area as part of our ongoing investigation.

If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have any relevant information or footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222027374.