Shoplifters jailed for stealing hundreds of pounds worth of clothes from Bristol stores

Two shoplifters who stole £800 worth lingerie from a Bristol store have been jailed.

Oussana Benabid, 36, and Rosa Kovacs, 57, both of Pountney Drive, Bristol, stole numerous items from Victoria’s Secret’s Cabot Circus’ shop on 18 January.

Kovacs appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court the day after the incident and was jailed for 14 weeks after being convicted of theft and handling stolen goods.

Benabid appeared at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Monday, 21 February) where he was jailed for 18 weeks for the theft of the lingerie and two other thefts in which he stole hundreds of pounds worth of clothes and fragrances from John Lewis.

In addition to her prison sentence, Kovacs is now subject of a three year Criminal Behaviour Order. This prevents her from entering Bristol city centre and any retail or business premises from which she is banned.

Their arrests came during January’s national neighbouhood policing week of action.

Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman said: “As a neighbourhood policing team we are committed to reducing the harm shoplifters cause local businesses.

“We work hard to identify them and put them before the courts where they can face justice but also to find ways to prevent their shameful behaviour.

“Criminal Behaviour Orders are a key part of this as they allow us to restrict offender’s activities and prevent them from committing further offences.

“These sentences and Kovacs’ CBO will no doubt be positively felt by the local business community and working with them, we will continue to target known offenders to reduce crime.”