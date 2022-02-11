Two men arrested for going equipped for theft after vehicle stopped

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of going equipped for theft after stopping a vehicle in Weston-super-Mare.

On Tuesday 8 February, officers were notified that a car suspected of being linked to catalytic converter thefts in other parts of the UK had been sighted within the Avon and Somerset force area.

The vehicle was located travelling southbound on the M5 towards junction 21 and was pursued by officers to onto the A370, before eventually being stopped at around 10.40am on Flowerdown Bridge and subjected to a roadside search.

False number plates, a cutting saw, a trolley jack and a drill were recovered.

The occupants of the vehicle, two men aged 34 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft and taken into custody.

Both have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.