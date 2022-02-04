Vehicles taken off the road in safety operation

Officers in Bath carried out a two-day operation aimed at improving road safety and deterring crime and anti-social vehicle use on Monday 31 January and Tuesday 1 February.

Local officers teamed up with specialist road policing officers, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) examiners and Environment Agency staff in the days of action on Newbridge Road and Odd Down roundabout.

Over the two days 113 vehicles were stopped. Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Twenty-one vehicles were given immediate prohibitions, meaning they are banned from the road until faults have been repaired.

These included overweight vehicles and vehicles with:

insecure loads

faulty braking systems

defective suspension

defective tyres

fuel systems leaking onto the road surface

faulty brake lights

Thirty-one drivers were reported for traffic offences including having no MOT, no insurance, no driving licence, no tax, illegal tyres, no seatbelt and faulty lights.

Officers gave a further seven motorists words of advice.

Partners at the DVSA and Environment Agency are expected to make further enquiries as a result of the operation.

Officers and partner agency staff at the check point

Sergeant Will Cherry, who co-ordinated the operation, said: “Road safety is one of the things our communities contact us about the most and we’ve carried out this action in response.

“It’s a concern that we found more than 20 vehicles were unfit to be on the road. Drivers must take responsibility for ensuring their vehicle is roadworthy. It’s not just a matter of facing a fine or penalty points – driving a faulty vehicle could cost someone their life.

“Having a visible police presence stopping vehicles can deter travelling criminals as well as reinforcing the importance of responsible, safe driving.”