Witness appeal after man punched in Taunton pub

Witnesses to an assault at a pub in Taunton are being asked to come forward.

A man, in his 50s, was punched by an unknown male at The Coal Orchard pub at about 9pm on Friday 17 December.

He sustained a head injury and received hospital treatment before being discharged.

CCTV enquiries have subsequently been carried out by officers and we hope the male, pictured, can help us with our investigation.

We’d ask him, or anyone who witnessed the assault, to contact us through our website or call us on 101 and give reference number 5221296192.