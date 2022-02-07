Witnesses and information sought after man injured in homophobic attack
We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a homophobic assault in South Gloucestershire.
A man in his 50s was attacked by two men in the Leicester Square area of Soundwell at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday, 7 December.
The offenders got out of a small older-style red Nissan prior to the incident which we’re treating as a hate crime due to the language one of the offenders used.
The victim, who sustained injuries to his legs, has told us one of the attackers was white, aged in his 30s, about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He spoke with a West Country accent, was clean shaven and wore a navy hoody, blue denim jeans and black trainers.
The other attacker is described as mixed race, aged in his early 30s, about 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build with short black braided hair. He wore a grey long sleeved jumper, green/black camouflage trousers, a black padded coat and white trainers.
House to house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out as part of the investigation into the incident while the victim has also been provided access to specialist support services.
Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who recognises the description of the offenders, is asked to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221287682, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.