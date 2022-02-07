Witnesses and information sought after man injured in homophobic attack

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following a homophobic assault in South Gloucestershire.

A man in his 50s was attacked by two men in the Leicester Square area of Soundwell at approximately 10.30pm on Tuesday, 7 December.

The offenders got out of a small older-style red Nissan prior to the incident which we’re treating as a hate crime due to the language one of the offenders used.

The victim, who sustained injuries to his legs, has told us one of the attackers was white, aged in his 30s, about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He spoke with a West Country accent, was clean shaven and wore a navy hoody, blue denim jeans and black trainers.

The other attacker is described as mixed race, aged in his early 30s, about 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build with short black braided hair. He wore a grey long sleeved jumper, green/black camouflage trousers, a black padded coat and white trainers.

House to house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out as part of the investigation into the incident while the victim has also been provided access to specialist support services.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who recognises the description of the offenders, is asked to contact us.