Witnesses sought after horse spooked by car

We’re investigating an incident in which a horse was spooked in Chipping Sodbury High Street.

It happened at about 9.30am on Sunday 23 January. Officers have received an online report that a motorist reversed out of a parking bay apparently unaware of two horses which were being ridden along the High Street near to the Spar.

The woman driving the silver Audi TT reportedly verbally abused the riders and drove on close to the horses, causing one to spook.

The driver herself, any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could help are asked to get in touch.

CCTV enquiries into this incident are underway, the rider who made the report was written to earlier this week and a formal notice requiring details of the driver at the time has been sent to the registered keeper of the vehicle reportedly involved.